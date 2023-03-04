The hallmark of a team coached by Chrissy Kelly is generally its relentless defense which allows few openings, especially inside, to its opponents.
On Friday night in the Class 6 quarterfinals at Unity Reed High School, the Manchester Lancers pretty much beat Kelly at her own game.
Whether it was blocking shots, preventing Region 6B [layer of the Year Alana Powell from making shots within the lane, or taking center Alex Brown out of the offense (and eventually the game) Manchester forced the Yellow Jackets to play uncharacteristically on both sides of the court, Manchester was clearly in control for most of the game.
The loss prevented Osbourn Park (23-5) from ending the high school careers of seniors Powell, Kori Cole, and Danielle Darfour the way they would have wanted and perhaps the way that seemed destined when the trio were underclassmen. The Yellow Jackets were also hoping to make their third straight state final appearance.
Manchester took away Powell as a focal point of Osbourn Park's offense for most of the first half, a sequence that Kelly allowed might have been the difference. Powell finished with 14 points (tied with Cole for the team high), but most of those came in the second half to fuel a furious and futile rally that ultimately came up short.
Manchester (20-5) came out hot from the field, shooting 6 for 11 (54.5 percent) in the first quarter, while forcing Osbourn Park into seven turnovers and just two shots from the field (2-10, 20 percent) to take a 14-7 first quarter lead.
However, led by the defensive energy and relentlessness of Danielle Darfour and Kori Cole, Osbourn Park partially overcame a 12-point deficit in the second quarter.
Cole was strong on the boards and Darfour played defense like the Energizer bunny.
This led to a 7-0 run at one point when Darfour and Cole each notched a steal and a layup and Cole managed another put in, scoring six in the quarter to pull OP within 25-22 at halftime.
In the second half, Powell scored the first four points of the third quarter to give the Jackets a 26-25 lead. After consecutive baskets by Cole with 2:46 left in the period, OP had a 32-28 lead. But Mya Woolfolk, a 6-2 junior, who led all scorers with 26 points, scored six points during a nearly two minute stretch and KK Edwards hit a three-point at the third quarter buzzer to give Manchester a 38-32 lead.
Woolfolk scored nine points in the fourth quarter and 19 of her points in the second half to help Manchester get the victory.
"They are good," Kelly said. "I got outcoached. We got outplayed. The better team won here."
Kelly said she was disappointed that several players didn't give the effort she expected and "we didn't do anything the way we practiced the last four days."
Manchester's defense was strong throughout, making things nightmarish on Osbourn Park's offense. The Yellow Jackets shot 33.3 percent from the field (9 for 27) in the first half and 8 for 25 (32 percent in the second half.
An understandably disappointed Kelly lauded the play of her seniors.
"They are invaluable. They set the tone for the program, but tonight we got what we usually get from them and needed more from certain other people," Kelly said.
Powell appeared to "pass the baton" of the program to Samia Snead, Kelly added.
"Snead played her butt off tonight," Kelly said.
Snead scored seven points, including a three-pointer, but calmly took the ball upcourt on numerous occasions despite constant defensive pressure.
In fact, early in the third quarter when Cole gave the Jackets a four-point lead, Snead was falling down, yet managed to feed a speeding Cole in the lane for a layup.
So while this season came to a shockingly abrupt end, Snead flashed a positive glimpse of the future, which was one of the few positives readily evident at game's end.
Several Jackets players were understandably in tears following the game, but the senior leaders--Powell, Cole, and Darfour--smiled wryly at a reporter in shocked resignation as they left the team room to change into street clothes.
Powell and Cole each finished with 14 points, while Darfour put in 11, including a final bucket at the buzzer that cut a 10-point winning margin to eight.
Manchester (21-5) Edwards 1 3-6 6, Hampton 1 3-4 6, Wright 6 4-6 17, Payne 1 0-0 3, Woolfolk 10 6-9 26. Totals--19 12-16 58.
Osbourn Park (23-5) Powell 4 3-4 14, Cole 7 0-0 14, West 0 2-2 2, Rainey 1 0-3 2, Snead 2 2-2 7, Darfour 5 0-0 11. Totals--19 7-11 50.
Halftime score--Manchester, 25-22. Three -Point goals--'Manchester 4 (Edwards, Hampton, Wright, Payne), Osbourn Park 5 (Powell 3, Darfour, Snead).
