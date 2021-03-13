Brentsville scored all its points in the first half Friday in a 22-3 win over visiting William Monroe.
Junior Beau Lang threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 8 of 13 passing and also ran for a touchdown as the Tigers improved to 4-0 overall.
Senior Guy Hayes returned to play after missing last week’s game and caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Jackson Schnetzler added three receptions for 15 yards, junior Ryan Beckman two receptions for 29 yards and junior Nick Griffin one reception for four yards.
Senior Kyle Cornwell finished as Brentsville’s leading rusher with 83 yards on 13 carries. Lang had 60 yards on 15 carries, senior Jake Johnson 11 yards on four carries and Griffin 14 yards on three carries.
Senior Tony Snipes set up Lang’s rushing touchdown after he blocked a punt. Brentsville’s defense continued its stellar play, holding William Monroe to a first-half field goal. The Tigers have not allowed a touchdown in 10 quarters now and recovered a fumble Friday.
GAR-FIELD 59, COLGAN 12: Bishop Fitzgerald ran for 105 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns and threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 5 of 12 passing for the 3-0 Indians.
Jalil Singleton caught two passes for 91 yards and one touchdown and Ronald Pringle caught two receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Jordan Terry rushed eight times for 110 yards and one touchdown and Abdul Kaloko totaled six rushes for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Towson signee Mason Woods recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks and DeAvohn Bumbrey recorded eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Colgan falls to 0-4.
JOHN CHAMPE 28, BATTLEFIELD 7: The host Knights scored 21 points the second half of Friday’s Cedar Run District win.
Matt Binkowski scored Battlefield’s lone touchdown on a 15-yard in the fourth quarter. The James Madison University signee finished with 73 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Battlefield (2-1) totaled 164 yards of offense, including 24 passing.
