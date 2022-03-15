BASEBALL
POTOMAC 4, BROOKE POINT 3: Chris Wilk’s bases-loaded walk-off single Monday lifted the Panthers to a season-opening win after trailing 3-2.
Matt Drumgold led Potomac on offense, going 3 for 3 with two stolen bases and a walk. AJ Barlow was 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and a two-run homer, Tyler Blake 2 for 3 with a double and Carlos Carvallo 2 for 4.
Blake started the game and allowed eight hits, two earned runs and one walk in five innings. He struck out four. Drumgold was the winning pitcher in relief. He tossed the final two innings, allowing no runs and three walks and striking out three.
KETTLE RUN 9, BRENTSVILLE 5: Wyatt Dye was 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Brentsville. Donovan Boles and JJ Hand also each had two hits.
Charlie Monfort took the loss. He started the game and gave up three earned runs, six hits and two walks and struck out two in three innings.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 17, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 5: Averie Cage had three goals and three assists to lead the Bobcats. Kendra Harris and Erin Sweeney each had three goals and one assist.
Grace Patane added two goals and two assists, Callie Curtis two goals, Lucy Shafer two goals and one assist and Gracie Lint recorded nine saves in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 2, KETTLE RUN 0: Madison Fitzpatrick and Maddie Howells each scored goals off assists from Valentina Nordone and Peyton McGovern.
Freshman goalie Hailey Garber totaled four saves for Brentsville.
OSBOURN 8, POTOMAC 0: Madison Dulany and Jennifer Zepeda each had three goals for the Eagles followed by Veronica Lopez-Cardona and Michey Nolasco with one each.
Zepeda and Jackie Dominquez added three assists each along with one each for Lopez-Cardona and Nolasco.
Nina Nicoletti recorded the shutout in goal.
