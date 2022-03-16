BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD 3, FOREST PARK 0: Carson Estridge and Jack Robinson combined on a four-hit shutout Tuesday as the Bobcats won their season opener on the road.
Estridge struck out six over six innings, while allowing four hits and no walks. Robinson pitched the final inning and struck out two.
Battlefield scored all its runs in the first two innings. Carson Cho provided two of them off a triple and Kehler Hamilton (2 for 3) had the other RBI.
OSBOURN 8, HYLTON 5: Tyler Husband earned the win Tuesday for the Eagles (1-0). He started the game and struck out eight over five innings, while allowing four hits and three walks.
Matt Hollar earned the save, pitching the final two innings. He gave up six hits, four runs and one walk and struck out three.
Husband was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Brayden Weeks had two RBIs, while Noah Wilsher, Ryan Donahue, RJ Donahue and Hollar each had one.
Matt Holladay was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
UNITY REED 12, GAR-FIELD 2: Ernie Gonzalez went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, a homer and two runs scored to lead Unity Reed’s offense. Kyle Romano added three RBIs and was 2 for 4.
Alex Bonfadini was the winning pitcher for the Lions (1-0). He gave up two runs, four hits and one walk in 3.1 innings.
OSBOURN PARK 2, FAUQUIER 0: Robbie Reilly and Keith Davis combined on a three-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts as the Yellow Jackets won their season opener.
Reilly pitched the first six innings and struck out seven.
JD Petro and Mikey Bonura each had an RBI.
COLONIAL FORGE 8, WOODBRIDGE 7: Colonial Forge broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the fourth with a four-run inning.
For Woodbridge (0-1), Aiden Ward went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Aiden Ellerts went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
PATRIOT 7, COLGAN 5: Ella Roberson's single in the top of the eighth scored two runs in the Pioneers' non-district win on the road.
Isa Ellis (3 for 5) and Layla French (2 for 4) also had two RBIs.
Reagan Trottman was the winning pitcher. She pitched all eight innings, allowing three earned runs, three walks and 11 hits and striking out two.
BATTLEFIELD 9, FOREST PARK 1: Trinity Gaither, Siann Meadows and Rowan Coale each had two RBIs for the Bobcats (1-0). Gaither, Madison Johnson, Meadows, Sage Viar and Kaleigh Hargis each had two hits.
Aiko Conaway was the winning pitcher. She struck out two and allowed four hits, one walk and one run in five innings.
Bailey Lavin tossed the final two innings, allowing one hit.
