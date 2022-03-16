BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 2, TUSCARORA 1: The Yellow Jackets (1-0) rallied to win on the road.
David Soria and Richard Duran tallied both Osbourn Park goals off assists from Jason Carcamo and Nathenial Obeng.
Kevin Sandoval and Ashby barbee had a solid performance defensively to keep Tuscarora to one goal.
BATTLEFIELD 3, FOREST PARK 2: Adam Saidq scored the game-winner Tuesday for the Bobcats (1-0). All the game’s goals were scored in the second half.
Amari Benjamin and Danis Jacevic also scored goals for Battlefield.
For Forest Park (0-1), Michael Eberle and Jayden Ansah scored both goals with assists by Brandon Ringold and Eberle.
GAR-FIELD 1, MANASSAS PARK 0: Jefferson Lopez scored the game’s lone goal in the first half. Gar-Field is 1-0.
COLGAN 1, PATRIOT 0 (OT): The Sharks won their season opener on the road.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 2, FOREST PARK 0: Logan Davis recorded one goal and one assist for Battlefield (1-0). Isabel Kelly scored the Bobcats' other goal, both of which came in the second half.
Lyndsie Clough made six saves in goal for the shutout.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BRENTSVILLE 17, ROCK RIDGE 4: Hailey Gill led Brentsville (1-0) with six goals and Vicky Bruno and Leah Newlin had two each.
Paige Hairfield, Cara Vollmer, Sage Gerhartz, Lexie Mizzel, Dakota Garber, Hope Tomlinson and Sara Pell each had a goal.
