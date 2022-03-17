BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 9, YORKTOWN 7: Zach Walsh scored four goals Wednesday as the Pioneers (2-0) defeated the defending Class 6 state champions.
Brendan Wilkinson added two goals for Patriot. Sam Fernandez, Drew Fernandez and Connor Lutkenhouse had one each. Sam Fernandez also had two assists.
Tristan Lenard recorded 11 saves in goal.
FOREST PARK 14, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 13: Down one at halftime and down two with 4 minutes left, Forest Park battled back and took the lead with a little over a minute remaining on Amare Djaphnie's first goal of game and season.
Senior captains Gabe Quantrille and Chris Allen both had hat tricks for Forest Park along with sophomore Brody Morrow.
Sophomore Aidan Murray dished out two assists and found the back of the net once.
Sophomore Aidan Onna registered the win in the cage getting his first ever varsity start. Jordan Winfrey dominated the Faceoff X and had a great overall game all over and registered 1 goal and 1 assist.
OSBOURN PARK 9, JOHN C. LEWIS 5: For Osbourn Park, junior Quentin Davis scored six goals and added three assists.
Senior Costa Kaloudelis scored two goals and added two assists. Junior Joshoa Tamakloe scored a goal, and seniors Johnny Hottenstein and Will Potts each had an assist. Seniro goalie Alex Azar made nine saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
OSBOURN 2, FREEDOM-WOODBRDIGE 0: Osbourn’s first goal was by Madison Dulany and assisted by Jennifer Zepeda. The second goal was a penalty kick from Veronica Lopez-Cardona.
Nina Nicoletti recorded her second shutout of the season. Maya Litchfield, Kaya Graham, Nyla Ragland and Yoslein Renteria anchored the backline.
BASEBALL
BRENTSVILLE 8, OSBOURN 4: Austin Harris went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored for Brentsville. Donavan Boles was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Benjy Cardone was the winning pitcher. He tossed the final four innings in relief, striking out nine and allowing one run, one hit and four walks.
For Osbourn (1-1), Brayden Weeks went 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored, a walk and two stolen bases. Reed Wilsher was 1 for 2 with a run scored, a walk and two stolen bases.
FOREST PARK 10, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 1: Andrew Cheripka led Forest Park’s offense with four RBIs on 2 for 4 hitting. John Pokorok added three RBIs and Sean Pokorok two RBIs.
Harrison Luddington was the winning pitcher. He struck out six in four innings. Forest Park improves to 1-1.
SOFTBALL
OSBOURN PARK 16, POTOMAC 1: Darrah Nickens struck out 11 and gave up one hit and one walk in the seven-inning complete game win.
Cassie Mills and Reagan Wolford each went 3 for 5 and had two RBIs for Osbourn Park (1-0).
OSBOURN 3, HYLTON 2: Rhyannon Stanley struck out eight and gave up five hits and two runs in the complete-game victory.
For Hylton (0-1), Trinity Mizelle was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Layla Fuentes was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.