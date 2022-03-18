GIRLS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 19, OSBOURN PARK 1: Chloe Annibell scored six goals and Sophia Passa five to pace the Pioneers’ offense.
Aurora Tellekamp had two goals and Jordan Scott, Malorie Frias, Carly Morrisey, Mary Cammas, Chelsea Perez and Lillybeth Westbrook one each.
Katie Sullivan recorded five saves in goal for Patriot (2-0).
BATTLEFIELD 21, COLGAN 7: Averie Cage scored six goals and Erin Sweeney and Lucy Shafer four each to lead the Bobcats (2-0).
Natalie Moul added two goals and four ground balls and Callie Curtis two goals and nine draw controls.
BRENTSVILLE 16, GAINESVILLE 5: Hailey Gill and Vicky Bruno each had seven goals for Brentsville (2-0). Sage Gerhartz and Hope Tomlinson had one goal each.
BOYS SOCCER
PATRIOT 4, POTOMAC 0: AJ Schuetz recorded a hat trick for Patriot. Danny Spittles and Jerameel Diaz assisted on Schuetz’s first two goals.
Maxwell Hall accounted for Patriot’s other goal off an assist from Austin Street. The Pioneers are 1-1.
