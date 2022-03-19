BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 1, COLGAN 0: In overtime, Amari Benjamin scored a penalty kick after Danis Jacevic was fouled in the box. Battlefield is now 2-0.
OSBOURN 4, MANASSAS PARK 1: For Osbourn, Noel Sotelo scored two goals and Juan Reyes and Brandon Loarte one each. Loarte tallied his goal off a penalty kick.
Cooper Noseworthy, Daniel Ramirez, Dany Reyes each had 1 assist.
OSBOURN PARK 3, KETTLE RUN 0: Patrick Dunbar had one goal and one assist and Kevin Sandoval had a goal and a strong performance on defense for Osbourn Park.
Daniel Flores recorded the third goal for the Yellow Jackets (2-0).
Ashby Barbee and Grant Harman were also big contributors in the win with their performance on the defensive line.
Jerry Rodriguez got the shutout in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
OSBOURN 7, MANASSAS PARK 0: Goals were scored by Veronica Lopez-Cardona (3), Madison Dulany (1), Michey Nolasco (1), Kaya Graham (1) and Jackie Lopez-Cardona (1). Assists were from Dulany (3), Dominguez (1) and Lopez-Cardona (1).
Maya Litchfield, Kaya Graham, Nyla Ragland and Yoslein Renteria anchored the backline. Nina Nicoletti recorded the shutout. Osbourn is 3-0.
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 4, COLGAN 0: Aiko Conaway threw a two-hit shutout Friday and struck out nine in the complete-game victory.
Allie Daniels and Lilly Compton each had an RBI for Battlefield (2-0).
FAUQUIER 15, BRENTSVILLE 1: The Tigers scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning off Natalie Quinlan’s RBI before visiting Fauquier retook the lead for good with a five-run second inning.
