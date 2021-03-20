BATTLEFIELD 27, OSBOURN PARK 0: Matt Binkowski ran for 117 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win Friday on the road.
Binkowski scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter for Battlefield’s first touchdown and then added a 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Braden Boggs threw a 30-yard touchdown pass Dom Taylor in the second quarter and Joshua Thaxton closed out Battlefield’s scoring with a 6-yard run in the fourth.
The Bobcats (3-1) totaled 300 yards of offense, including 241 on the ground.
PATRIOT 30, JOHN CHAMPE 13: Cody Rogers and Keith Jenkins each ran for two touchdowns Friday as the Pioneers (3-0) won on the road.
OTHER LOCAL SCORES
Osbourn 19, Unity Reed 12
