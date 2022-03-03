BOYS
CHRIST CHAPEL 56, RICHMOND CHRISTIAN 54: Samuel Neaves scored on a lay-up at the buzzer to give seventh-seeded Christ Chapel the win over second-seeded Richmond Christian in the Virginia Independent Schools’ Athletic Association Division III quarterfinals Wednesday.
Jayson White set up the game-winning basket with a steal and then an assist to Neaves.
The Lions (15-12) face Eastern Mennonite Friday at 1:45 p.m. at Virginia State University in the state semifinals.
HIGHLAND 72, SETON 55: Jack Vander Woude scored his 1,000th career point and finished with a team-high 15 points overall in seventh-seeded Seton’s VISAA Division II state quarterfinal loss on the road.
Seton (18-6) led 15-12 at the end of the first. Highland pulled away in the fourth by outscoring Seton 26-15.
GIRLS
SETON 42, VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL 40: Mary Pennefather scored 18 points and Theresa Lalli 11 as Seton (14-5) advanced to Friday’s VISAA Division II state semifinals to play the top-seeded Miller School at 7 p.m. at Benedictine.
Seton had the lead going into the last three minutes and hit some key free throws.
CHRIST CHAPEL 42, GRACE CHRISTIAN 35: The second-seeded Lions (11-7) move on to the VISAA Division III state semifinals where they will face third seeded Walsingham Academy Friday at 1:45 p.m.
