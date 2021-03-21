Woodbridge High School scored all its points in the first quarter Saturday en route to capturing its first win of the season with a 19-14 victory over host Colgan.
Sophomore quarterback Zephy Harris was 8 of 13 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore Jabari Odoemenem caught two passes for 70 yards and one touchdown and senior Abubakarr Barrie caught two receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.
Senior Keathan McAllister led the Vikings’ rushing attack, recording 81 yards on six carries for one touchdown.
Woodbridge is now 1-3 under first-year head coach Alex Urquhart. Colgan falls to 0-5.
SKYLINE 50, MANASSAS PARK 7: Payton Simmons ran 20 times for 132 yards and one touchdown in the Cougars' loss Saturday.
Jace Garza was 12 of 22 for 117 yards passing and Cameron Dixon caught seven passes for 87 yards. Manassas Park falls to 1-3.
