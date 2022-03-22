SOFTBALL
OSBOURN PARK 10, MOUNT VERNON 0: Alena Hillyard struck out 12 and allowed one hit and one walk in five innings for Osbourn Park (2-0).
Darrah Nickens (2 for 2, two runs scored), Shelby Presgrave (3 for 3, two runs scored) and Samantha Borrayo (1 for 3, one run scored) each had two RBIs.
BATTLEFIELD 14, WESTFIELD 3: Lilly Compton went 2 for 3 with four RBIs as Battlefield improved to 3-0.
Kaleigh Hargis was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Bailey Lavin earned the win, pitching four innings. She struck out two and gave up five hits, one run and no walks.
OSBOURN 14, GAR-FIELD 2 (five innings): Lauren Fawley led Osbourn’s offense, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Tristyn Kershner and Makenzie Skerman each had two RBIs.
Jenna Dimiceli was the winning pitcher. She allowed one run, one walk and two hits and struck out five in 4.2 innings. Osbourn is 2-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 5, FOREST PARK 0: For Colgan (3-0 overall, 1-0 in Cardinal District), Mia Arevalo-Delcid tallied two goals, Samantha Deguzman 1 goal, 1 assist, Emme Rivera 1 goal, 2 assists, Anna Simmons 1 goal and Cambria Kendall 1 assist.
Goalkeepers Ella Buettner and Chase Rooney combined for the shutout. Colgan led 2-0 at halftime.
GIRLS LACROSSE
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 9, PATRIOT 7: For Patriot (2-1), Sophia Passa, Chloe Annibell and Mary Cammas each had two goals and Jordan Scott one.
Goalies Bella Penaloza had 4 saves and Katie Sullivan had 8 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 2, HYLTON 1: Andy Flores and Erik Garcia scored both second-half goals for the Indians (2-0, 1-0) in their Cardinal District opener.
FOREST PARK 1, COLGAN 1: Connor Messick scored Forest Park’s lone goal off an assist from Michael Eberle. Forest Park is 0-1-1 overall and 0-0-1 in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.