BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD 3, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: Carson Estridge struck out 11 over six innings to earn the win Tuesday. The West Virginia signee allowed one run, five hits and one walk in six innings.
Jack Robinson pitched the final inning to earn the save. He struck out two and gave up one hit.
Battlefield (2-1, 1-0) scored all its runs in the bottom of the fourth after Freedom scored the game’s opening run in the top of the first.
Cooper Harris and Jack Wingard each had an RBI for Battlefield.
GAINESVILLE 7, OSBOURN PARK 1: Caden Merritt and Lucas Marrero combined for 13 strikeouts and allowing three hits as the Cardinals (1-0, 1-0) won their first game in the program’s history.
Merritt started the game and struck out eight in four innings. Merritt also had a two team high two RBIs.
OSBOURN 9, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Tyler Husband earned the complete-game victory. He struck out five and allowed three hits in seven innings.
Matthew Hollar had three RBIs and Matthew Haugh two RBIs for Osbourn (2-1, 1-0).
PATRIOT 17, UNITY REED 0: Jakob Foster, Parker Hogge and Matthew Boyd combined on a one-hitter over five innings as the Pioneers (1-0, 1-0) won their season opener Tuesday.
Foster started the game and struck out seven in three innings, while allowing one hit and three walks to secure the win.
AJ Shepard, Boyd, Connor Bickers and Ryan Fyvie each had two RBIs. Shepard recorded a triple and Boyd a home run.
COLGAN 24, HYLTON 0: Brandon Cassedy and Christian Abney combined on a five inning no-hitter. Cassedy started the game and struck out 10 in four innings. Abney pitched the final inning and struck out two.
Matthew Westley recorded seven RBIs and Carter Newman four for the visiting Sharks (3-0, 1-0). Colgan led 8-0 after the first inning. Hylton falls to 0-4 and 0-1. Westley has hit a homer in each of Colgan's first three games and has a total of 17 RBIs.
BRENTSVILLE 3, FOREST PARK 1: Brayden Hutchison started the game for Brentsville (2-2) and gave up no earned runs and five hits over six innings, while striking out three and allowing five hits to earn the win.
JJ Hand recorded the save. He allowed two hits in the final inning.
Danny Farrell and Hutchison each had an RBI for Brentsville.
POTOMAC 5, WOODBRIDGE 3: Matt Drumgold went 3 for 4 with three singles for Potomac (2-0, 1-0). Carlos Carvallo and Tyler Blake each had an RBI.
Blake got the win. He struck out eight in 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and one walk. Drumgold recorded the save. He struck out three in 1.1 innings.
SOFTBALL
WOODBRIDGE 2 POTOMAC 1: Grace Clary struck out 13 and gave up no earned runs, one hit and three walks as the host Vikings won their season opener Tuesday.
Woodbridge (1-0, 1-0) scored one run in the bottom of the first and one in the third to claim their season-opener Tuesday.
BRENTSVILLE 9, FOREST PARK 7: The host Tigers (2-1) secured the non-district win with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Sierra Tannheiser (3 for 3, two runs scored), Ellie Post (2 for 3), Raegan Cullen (1 for 4) and Natalie Quinlan (1 for 3) each had an RBI and Taylor Saunders had two RBIs off a home run in the second inning.
For Forest Park (0-2), Jenna Langley hit a 2-run home run and went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Madisyn Olsen went 2 for 4 at the plate. Jenna pitched 6 strikeouts across 4 innings.
Aiko Conaway added two hits and an RBI and was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven and allowed four hits, two runs and no walks in seven innings.
COLGAN 14, HYLTON 0: Isabel Adame went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs for Colgan (1-2, 1-0). Ava Johns (2 for 3, one run scored) and Maurilia Roman (2 for 4, one run scored) each had two RBIs.
Johns and Mari Nicholson combined on a two-hit shutout over five innings. They struck out nine and allowed one walk.
OSBOURN PARK 9, GAINESVILLE 0: Darrah Nickens tossed a three-hit shutout for Osbourn Park. She struck out eight and gave up one walk in five innings.
Samantha Borrayo led the Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0) with three RBIs off a triple. Cassie Mills (3 for 4 with one run scored) added two RBIs.
JOHN CHAMPE 10, OSBOURN 0: Host John Champe scored two runs each in the bottom of the second and third innings and six more in the fifth in the Cedar Run District win. Osbourn is 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the Cedar Run District.
