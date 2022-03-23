BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 8, GAINESVILLE 1: Jason Carcamo had four goals for Osbourn Park (3-0, 1-0), Patrick Dunbar had two goals and three assists and Daniel Flores had 2 goals and one assist.
Other key contributors were Jorge Ortega who had two assists. Kevin Sandoval with one assist and Ben Jones with one assist.
OSBOURN 2, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Goals for Osbourn (3-0, 1-0) were scored by Daniel Ramirez and Brandon Loarte.
BATTLEFIELD 4, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 2: For Battlefield (3-0, 1-0), Danis Jacevic had a goal and an assist, Carter Cramp scored twice and Ercik Haddadin had the final goal.
Manzi Siibo and Yazan Yaghmmour each had an assist
Tyler Shin and Sam Eastman scored for Freedom.
PATRIOT 7, UNITY REED 0: For Patriot (2-1, 1-0), AJ Schuetz had 3 goals and 2 assists, Maxwell Hall 2 goals and two assists, Rodney Williams 1 goal and one assist and Danny Spittles 1 goal and 1 assist.
Ismael Martinez, Kyan Laureano and Joseph Ventura each had one assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 3, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: Battlefield goals were scored by Logan Davis, Lilly Lovell and Kaeli Luong. Assists came from Davis and Hanna Asanovich
Battlefield is 1-0 in the Cedar Run District and 2-1 overall.
JOHN CHAMPE 9, OSBOURN 1: Veronica Lopez-Cardona scored Osbourn's goal on a penalty kick. The Eagles are now 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Cedar Run District.
OSBOURN PARK 7, GAINESVILLE 1: Amy Hallem scored Gainesville's lone goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BRENTSVILLE 12, FOREST PARK 11: For Brentsville (3-0), Hailey Gill and Vickie Bruno each had four goals, Liz Rice two and Ainsley Clark and Sara Pell one each.
