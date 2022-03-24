BOYS LACROSSE
OSBOURN PARK 15, GAR-FIELD 3: Junior Quentin Davis had a game-high nine points on six goals and three assists as the Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0 Wednesday.
Senior Costa Kaloudelis added four goals, senior Carter Lyons provided three goals and three assists, and senior Will Potts and sophomore Blake Myers each added a goal. Senior goalie Alex Azar made five saves and sophomore Jacob Brickwedel made two saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 12, PATRIOT 7: For Patriot (2-2), Sophia Passa scored six goals and Mary Cammas one.
Isabella Penaloza recorded 15 saves in goal for Patriot.
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTH STAFFORD 3, GAINESVILLE 2: Ella Nhek scored both Gainesville goals. The Cardinals are now 1-2 overall.
MASSAPONAX 2, WOODBRIDGE 0: The Vikings dropped their season opener.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODBRIDGE 3, MASSAPONAX 2: The Vikings won their season opener.
