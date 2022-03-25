SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 12, PATRIOT 6: In her lone at-bat of the game, Samantha Kopek broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run double that gave Battlefield the lead for good.
Kopek’s double was part of a six-run fifth for the Bobcats (5-0 overall) in the non-district win.
Madison Johnson (3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs) and Trinity Gaither (2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs) both hit homers for Battlefield.
Aiko Conaway was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight and allowed two hits in four innings.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 4, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: Goals for Osbourn (4-0, 2-0) were by Noel Sotelo (2), Brandon Loarte and Erith Garcia.
FOREST PARK 3, POTOMAC 2: Forest Park goals were scored by Connor Messick, Eddy Ruiz and Jayden Ansah. Assists by Eddy Ruiz, Jayden Ansah and Jordan Martinez. Forest Park (1-1-1, 1-0-1) was up 3-0 at halftime.
WOODBRIDGE 2, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 1: Emily Aldana and Aryanna Oliver tallied Woodbridge’s goals in the Cardinal District win. The Vikings are now 1-0 in the Cardinal District and 1-1 overall.
COLGAN 1, GAR-FIELD 0: Aiden Beckman scored the game's only goal in the first half.
GIRLS SOCCER
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 6, OSBOURN 1: Jennifer Zepeda tallied Osbourn’s lone goal off an assist from Madison Dulany. Freedom led 2-0 at halftime. Osbourn is 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Cedar Run District.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, HYLTON 1: Junior Olivia Dingman scored Hylton's goal at the 22nd minute mark in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.