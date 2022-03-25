BASEBALL
COLGAN 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1: The host Sharks scored both their runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past the Wildcats in Friday’s non-district win.
Brandon Cassedy singled to score John Stansbury from third for the game-winning run.
Cassedy was the winning pitcher. The senior tossed the final two innings, striking out four as Colgan improved to 4-0 overall.
Mountain View scored its lone run in the top of the first inning. The Wildcats limited Colgan to three total hits for the game.
POTOMAC 11, HYLTON 1: Carlos Carvallo and Evan Kashmer combined on a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Panthers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal District.
Matt Drumgold was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Potomac’s offense. Drumgold hit a home run.
BATTLEFIELD 11, UNITY REED 1: Austin Cardran was 3 for 4 with four RBIs to pace Battlefield’s offense. The Bobcats are 2-0 in the Cedar Run District and 3-1 overall.
J.P. Williams added three RBIs and Kehler Hamilton two.
BRENTSVILLE 10, LIBERTY-BEALETON 1: Charlie Monfort, Coleson Russell and JJ Hand combined on a six-hitter and 10 strikeouts for Brentsville (3-2).
Monfort started the game and got the win. He struck out four and allowed one run, three hits and one walk in three innings.
Owen Winters had an RBI and Wyatt Dye, Reid Sanders, Danny Farrell, Hand and Brayden Hutchinson each had an RBI.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 10, OSBOURN 4: For Osbourn (2-2, 1-1), Brayden Weeks was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Tyler Husband added two RBIs and a run scored.
SOFTBALL
WOODBRIDGE 7, FOREST PARK 4: Jericho Tate and Sarah Medellin each had three hits to lead Woodbridge (2-0 overall, 2-0 in the Cardinal District). Tate also had two RBIs and Medellin one.
Kylie Barbier added two hits and a home run.
For Forest Park (0-1, 0-3), Jenna Langley pitched 6 strikeouts. Madisyn Olsen went 1 for 2 with 2 walks. Langley and Janel Day both had 1 RBI.
Forest Park led 3-0 before Woodbridge tied the game up with three runs in the top of the third.
BRENTSVILLE 17, LIBERTY-BEALETON 4: Natalie Quinlan, Ellie Post and Taylor Saunders each hit homers to lead Brentsville (3-2).
Quinlan, Raegan Cullen and Saunders each had three RBIs and Post, Sierra Tannheiser and Mckenzie Kolesar each had two.
Tea Cornett was the winning pitcher. She struck out five in five innings, while allowing one earned run.
