GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 11, LIBERTY-BEALETON 0: Madison Fitzpatrick scored four goals and Lola Glessner, Carly O’Leary, Hailey Garber, Chloe Layne, Maddie Howells, Valentina Nardone and Taylor McGovern one each for Brentsville (3-0)
Howells (two), McGovern, Glessner, Fitzpatrick, Hannah Case and Savannah Vonderhaar all had assists.
Garber scored as the team’s goalie.
BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 3, UNITY REED 0: The Bobcats (4-0 overall, 2-0 in the Cedar Run District) scored all their goals in the first half.
Manzi Siibo scored on an assist from Erick Haddadin. Danis Jacevic scored with a free kick. And Amari Benjamin scored the last after Alex Shawky earned a penalty kick.
Dylan Rose and Luke Boggess split time in goal for the shutout.
