POTOMAC 35, FOREST PARK 7: Following a 7-7 first quarter tie, the Panthers took control in the second quarter of Friday’s Cardinal District game by scoring 22 points en route to the victory.
Potomac, which finishes the regular season with a 4-2 mark, tied the game on quarterback Pete Woolfrey’s 3-yard touchdown with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Potomac pulled ahead on Darrius Thomas’ 8-yard run. Woolfrey then connected with Rakim Lamarre for a touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion run by Woolfrey.
Potomac’s final touchdown of the quarter came on a 20-yard pass from Woolfrey to Elijah Williams with 1:51 remaining before halftime.
Chris Clarke scored Forest Park’s only touchdown on a 2-yard run at 9:25 of the first quarter. The Bruins are now 3-2.
HYLTON 28, WOODBRIDGE 27: Diego Barrett scored a rushing and receiving touchdown and finished with 100 yards receiving in the Bulldogs’ Cardinal District win.
Teammates Chase Miller and Colby Bonds added interceptions for Hylton (3-2). Miller’s 40-yard interception return stopped a Woodbridge drive at the Hylton 30-yard line with Woodbridge leading 14-6.
SKYLINE 44, BRENTSVILLE 21: Host Skyline forced four turnovers in rallying to beat previously undefeated Brentsville Friday
Brentsville (4-1) led 13-9 early in the fourth before trailing 23-13 going into the fourth.
