GAINESVILLE 6, OSBOURN 0: Caden Merritt and Lucas Marrero combined for 13 strikeouts on a five-hit shutout in seven innings for the first-year Cardinals (3-0 overall and in the Cedar Run District).
Merritt started the game and struck out 12 over 6.2 innings to earn the victory.
Ryan Petro was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Marrero and Ben Ackerman also each had an RBI and two hits.
Tyler Husband took the loss for Osbourn. He allowed seven hits, two earned runs and three walks and struck out six in 6.1 innings.
COLGAN 10, GAR-FIELD 0: Brandon Cassedy struck out 11 and allowed one hit, one walk and no earned runs in five innings as the visiting Sharks improved to 2-0 in the Cardinal District and 6-0 overall. Cassedy is 3-0 on the season with 33 strikeouts in 14 innings.
Jae’dan Carter and Matthew Westley each had two RBIs for Colgan. Westley also hit his fourth homer of the season.
Carter Newman was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI.
FOREST PARK 13, HYLTON 5: John Pokorak recorded three RBIs and Zinny Kemahu and Chase Hubred two each for Forest Park (3-2 overall, 1-0 in the Cardinal District).
Sean Pokorak and Harrison Luddington each had two hits. Luddington also scored four runs.
John Pokorak was the winning pitcher. He struck out 12 and allowed one run, three walks and two hits in five innings.
BATTLEFIELD 5, OSBOURN PARK 3: Kehler Hamilton hit a homer and finished with two RBIs for Battlefield (3-0 in Cedar Run District, 4-1 overall).
J.P. Williams, Cooper Harris and Kyle Zambrana each had two hits for Battlefield.
Ethan Owen was the winning pitcher. He started the game and tossed three innings. He allowed one hit, no runs and no walks and struck out three.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 7, PATRIOT 6: The visiting Eagles scored three runs in the top of the seventh for the Cedar Run District win.
Patriot (1-1, 1-1) scored all its runs in the bottom of the second to take a 6-0 lead. Freedom followed up with two runs in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Each team had seven hits. Kyle VanDenburg led Patriot with three RBIs. He and Max Ehrhardt each had two hits.
Matthew Boyd took the loss. He was charged with all three runs in the seventh, while also allowing two hits and two walks in 0.1 innings.
Jakob Foster started the game for the Pioneers. He struck out 10 and allowed four runs, two walks and five hits in six innings.
