BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 1, OSBOURN PARK 1: Yazan Yaghmmour scored the goal for Battlefield, a rebound off a corner, while Daniel Flores tallied Osbourn Park’s goal.
Battlefield improves to 2-0-1 in the Cedar Run District and 4-0-1 overall. Osbourn Park is 1-0-1 and 3-0-1.
PATRIOT 2, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 2: Maxwell Hall (off an assist from Rodney Williams) and AJ Schuetz (off an assist from Ismael Martinez) scored both goals for Patriot (1-0-1 in Cedar Run District, 2-1-0 overall).
OBOURN 5, GAINESVILLE 0: Osbourn (5-0 overall, 3-0 in Cedar Run District) goals by Daniel Ramirez (2), Erith Garcia, Noel Sotelo and Brandon Loarte.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 3, OSBOURN PARK 1: Isabel Kelly and Kaeli Luong each had a goal and an assist for Battlefield (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 3-1 overall).
Ashley Loundermon also scored a goal. Logan Davis added the third assist.
Jazmin Jackson scored Osbourn Park’s one goal off a 30-yard shot into the upper left corner.
OSBOURN 2, GAINESVILLE 1: Madison Dulany had both goals for Osbourn (4-2 overall, 1-2 in the Cedar Run District).
She was assisted by Kaya Graham and Jackie Lopez-Cardona. Nina Nicoletti came up big in goal. Osbourn led 1-0 at halftime.
