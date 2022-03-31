FOREST PARK 3, WOODBRIDGE 2: Zinny Kemahu’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Bruins to the Cardinal District win Wednesday.
Kemahu finished the game with two RBIs. Harrison Luddington had the other. Luddington was also the winning pitcher, going the last the final inning, where he allowed one hit and struck out two.
BRENTSVILLE 6, GAINESVILLE 0: Brayden Hutchinson and Coleson Russell struck out a combined 10 and allowed one hit each as the Tigers handed the Cardinals their first loss of the season.
Hutchinson started the game and struck out eight over five innings for the win.
JJ Hand and Danny Farrell each had two RBIs for Brentsville (4-2). Gainesville is 3-1.
COLGAN 7, OSBOURN PARK 0: Ryan Kennedy and Brett Renfrow combined on a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the visiting Sharks won the seven-inning non-district game to improve to 7-0.
Kennedy picked up the win. He started the game and tossed five innings, while striking out nine and allowing one walk. Renfrow pitched the final two innings and struck out six.
Jae’dan Carter was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Matthew Westley was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI.
STAFFORD 7, POTOMAC 6: Visiting Stafford scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh to hand Potomac its first loss of the season.
Matt Drumgold, AJ Barlow, Carlos Carvallo and Tyler Blake each had an RBI for Potomac (3-1).
JOHN CHAMPE 3, UNITY REED 0: Ryan Grzesiak and Jun Kim struck out a combined 16 and gave up one hit in the Knights’ victory.
Grzesiak started the game and struck out 14 in six innings.
