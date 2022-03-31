BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 5, GAINESVILLE 0: Carter Cramp led Battlefield (5-0-1 overall, 3-0-1 in Cedar Run District) with two goals.
Connor Sturdevant, Amari Benjamin, and Jacob Cross each added a goal
Mateo Ammatuna and Alex Shawky each added an assist.
Dylan Rose and Luke Boggess split the game in goal for the shutout.
ANNANDALE 2, FOREST PARK 1: Eddy Ruiz scored Forest Park’s one goal off an assist from Alec Berryman. The Bruins are now 1-2-1 overall.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 5, GAR-FIELD 0: Cassie Villafan, Samantha Deguzman, Kirsten Shulsky, Anna Simmons and Emme Rivera scored for Colgan (4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Cardinal District).
