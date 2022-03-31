OSBOURN PARK 8, COLGAN 7: Reagan Wolford’s walk-off double scored the game-winning run as the Yellow Jackets won at home Wednesday.
Wolford led OP (4-1) with three hits. Samantha Borrayo added three RBIs. She was 2 for 3 from the plate. Alena Hillyard was 2 for 4 with three runs scored.
Darrah Nickens was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven and allowed 11 hits, two walks and seven earned runs. Nickens also recorded two hits.
Isabel Adame hit a home run for Colgan (3-3).
POTOMAC 6, MERIDIAN 2: Wynema Thomas pitched 7 innings for Potomac (2-3) giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 12. Kya Jones went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI for the Panthers.
GAINESVILLE 14, BRENTSVILLE 3: The visiting Cardinals (4-2) took control in the top of the third when they scored 10 runs in the non-district win.
Alyssa Brady was 3 for 4 with three RBI, Mia Farhat was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI, Lerric Johnson 3 for 4 with two run scored and two RBI and Cara Smayda 1 for 3 with one run scored and two RBI.
Brady was the winning pitcher. She struck out six and allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings.
Natalie Quinlan, Raegan Cullen and Ellie Post each had two hits for Brentsville (3-3).
NORTH STAFFORD 11, WOODBRIDGE 10: North Stafford scored four runs in the top of the seventh and then held off the Vikings’ rally to secure the non-district win.
Grace Clary, Jericho Tate and Reina Washington each had two RBIs for Woodbridge (2-1). Tate and Clary had three hits apiece.
MASSAPONAX 20, HYLTON 1: Massaponax scored one run in the top of the first followed by six in the second, one in the third and 12 in the fourth to win the non-district game.
