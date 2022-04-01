GIRLS SOCCER
HYLTON 11, POTOMAC 0: Sophomore Briana Denekas led the Bulldogs (2-0-0 in Cardinal District, 2-1-o overall) with six goals Thursday.
Juniors Lizzy Kelly and Olivia Dingman each had one and sophomore Ashley Paz and freshman Alyssa Bassett also each had one.
COLGAN 0, SOUTH COUNTY 0: The visiting Sharks (4-1-1) tied the defending Class 6 state champions.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 2, PATRIOT 1: Osbourn Park goals were scored by Patrick Dunbar and Ashbee Barbee. Daniel Flores had one assist. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0-1 in the Cedar Run District and 4-0-1 overall.
AJ Schuetz tallied the lone goal for Patriot (1-1-1, 2-2-1).
