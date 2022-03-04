GIRLS
CHRIST CHAPEL 43, WALSINGHAM ACADEMY 37: Freshman Zaira Gaskins converted six free throws in the final two minutes to help the second-seeded Lions (12-7) advance to Saturday’s VISAA Division III state final.
Christ Chapel meets top-seeded Virginia Academy (21-9) at noon.
Andrea Elliott’s defense down the stretch also helped seal the victory.
THOMAS DALE 47, WOODBRIDGE 38: Amani Melendez scored 20 points and Reina Washington 13 as the Vikings (18-8) lost in the Class 6 state quarterfinals on the road.
MILLER SCHOOL 59, SETON 48: In the VISAA Division II state semifinals, Mary Pennefather led Seton (14-6) with 19 points. She was 5 of 9 from the 3-point line and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
BOYS
BATTLEFIELD 68, MANCHESTER 57: Chase Nelson scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half as the visiting Bobcats won Friday's Class 6 state quarterfinal.
Nelson converted six 3-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Warren added 10 points.
Battlefield (19-6) plays at Patriot Monday, 7 p.m. in the state semifinals.
