On Oct. 10, Mark Teague drove 16 hours from Louisiana to Manassas Park High School with one goal in mind: To convince the school’s administrators he was the right person to take over the Cougars’ football program.

At the time, Teague had only interviewed over Zoom for the opening. But now came the final push.

“I wasn’t driving for a field trip to Virginia,” said Teague, who made the trip with his wife Latasha. “When I came here, I wanted to let them know how serious I was about becoming the football coach at Manassas Park.”

By the afternoon, Manassas Park offered Teague the job and he accepted on the spot. After human resources did its due diligence, the school announced his hire Monday.

“I had done enough research to know what I was getting into,” Teague said.

Teague arrives at the most pivotal moment in the football program’s history since the school opened in 1976. This was a hire Manassas Park felt it needed to get right if football had a future there.

Manassas Park cancelled its 2022 season due to a lack of numbers on the junior varsity and varsity levels. The decision marked the second time in five years that school cancelled its varsity season.

While the Cougars had enough players in 2018 to at least field a junior varsity team, they lacked enough bodies in general to compete on either the junior varsity or varsity levels this fall. Since starting July 28, Manassas Park averaged a turnout of 11 players over the seven days it held a practice. The school announced Aug. 8 it was cancelling the season.

Teague replaces Randy Starks who stepped down as the Cougars' head coach after one full season on the job. Starks informed Manassas Park of his decision the day before the school announced it was cancelling its season.

Starks resigned his position after the numbers continued to decline at practice, leading him to believe there would be no season. Manassas Park went 0-10 in 2021.

Randy Starks believed it was time to move on from Manassas Park After seeing the numbers dwindle at football practice, Randy Starks knew there was no chance for Manassas Park High School to field a football team.

Manassas Park believes Teague fits the profile the school sough to increase turnout.

The 52-year-old has first-hand experience with rebuilding struggling programs where changing demographics are an issue. It’s a task he embraces and one he said that has earned him the nickname, “the turnaround coach.”

“I made it clear to the [Manassas Park] administrators with my first question: Are you looking to build a football team or a football program?” Teague said. “If I have a template, this is it: I’m looking to build a football program that maintains itself.”

Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas was thrilled with Teague’s hire.

“Through the interview process and talking to him more and more, it became clear that not only did he have a background for rebuilding programs, he has a demonstrated blueprint that works,” said Forgas, who received over 10 applications for the opening. “Mark's confidence, enthusiasm and energy were exactly what our program and kids needed and deserved.”

Teague has coached football for 21 years with two prior stops overseeing programs in need of a boost.

His first head coaching job was at The Howard School in Chattanooga, TN. The alma mater of Hall of Famer Reggie White was at one time 98 percent Black.

But Howard, an inner-city school, then underwent a demographic change where that number dropped to 60 percent. Students from Guatemala filled out the other 40 percent, Teague said.

Teague only had eight players attend Howard’s first offseason workout. The team went 0-10 using primarily varsity newcomers.

The next season, though, Howard won two games and lost three by slim margins. Teague then left Howard to take on another reclamation project at Bolton (LA). The switch allowed Teague to move closer to Latasha, then his fiancée.

Teague faced similar demographic and socio-economic issues at Bolton. Due to open enrollment, rising ninth graders also had the option of attending high schools outside their zones.

Things had gotten so bad that there was talk of shutting down a program that experienced constant coaching turnover.

Bolton only had 17 players in 2015 as it went 0-10 and was outscored 564-62. In six years under Teague,

Bolton went 15-41 and never reached the playoffs. But Teague still saw progress. Bolton’s best season was 2020 when the program went 4-3 to post its first winning record since 2001.

It was at Bolton where Teague also developed a following for his Single-Wing offense. Teague installed the scheme with his own twist to help the kids who had never played football transition to the sport easier. He said the 3A school led all five of the state’s classifications in rushing one season.

Teague said his offense became so popular that Iowa-based Championship Productions turned it a DVD instructional series.

Teague left Bolton after the 2021 season to join his friend Justin Charles as offensive coordinator to rebuild Menard.

Teague became intrigued by the Manassas Park opening after speaking this summer at a coaching clinic at Warren County High School in Front Royal. This was Teague’s first visit to Virginia and he loved the area.

In researching job boards, he saw Manassas Park had an opening. He did more research and found the football program’s situation fit him perfectly. Teague begins at Manassas Park Oct. 31. He will work as a school counselor, which help since he’s in the building and can have daily interaction with the student body.

“I felt confident enough in my ability that I’m the right hire,” Teague said.

Manassas Park was once a power in football, highlighted by winning the 2004 Group A Division 2 state title with a 14-0 record. But the Cougars have faced an uphill battle for years.

While the school's enrollment remains steady at around 1,100 students, changing demographics have played the biggest role in declining interest in football. With a student population that is mostly Hispanic, American football is less of a draw than soccer. In addition, students have other responsibilities – whether working or caring for siblings at home.

Other factors that have contributed to the declining interest include safety concerns due to concussions, transfers and the residual effects of the pandemic.

While speaking at a clinic during one offseason, someone introduced Teague as the “crazy coach who will take what no one else will take.”

Teague agreed with that description.

“When I see a burning building, I take a cup of water and a squirt gun and put it out,” said Teague.

Besides improving turnout, Manassas Park must soon decide whether to play eight-man football next season or stick with 11-man football.

Forgas said the school must inform the Virginia Independent Schools Football League by December whether it plans to join the eight-man football organization as a member.

To improve numbers and morale, Teague also said Manassas Park is considering playing an 11-man football independent schedule for the next two seasons by competing against more evenly matched opponents. The Cougars would then return to the Class 3 Northwestern District for the 2025-26-to-2026-27 scheduling cycle.

“If the choice is eight-man football, I will be the best eight-man football coach you’ve seen,” Teague said. “But I didn’t want it to be an eight-man football or bust situation. It’s a slippery slope if you go eight-man football because you might not come back.”