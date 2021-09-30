The Massaponax at Woodbridge varsity football game will resume Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the point of interruption.
The game was suspended Sept. 17 with 6:39 left in the third quarter when Woodbridge assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed on the field. The 33-year-old Moore died later that night.
Woodbridge led Massaponax 21-14. At the time, Massaponax had the ball and was driving toward the end zone where the Woodbridge scoreboard is and faced a third-and-long.
When Jimmy Longerbeam interviewed Fred Moore in May for a spot on Woodbridge’s coaching staf…
