Matt Binkowski ran for 146 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns and Jonathan Walters threw for three more touchdowns Thursday as Battlefield’s football team defeated visiting Osbourn 55-19 in a Cedar Run District matchup.
The James Madison University signee scored on a 29-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score and then added a 64-yard run and a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
Walters finished with 154 yards passing on eight of 11 attempts. He connected twice with Geajorm Akpaloo and once with Caleb Woodson on touchdown passes for 34, 21 and 27 yards.
Nick Venezia returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and Sean Hoffman added a 5-yard touchdown run for the Bobcats (4-1).
Brodie Carroll recorded two interceptions and Battlefield totaled 368 yards of offense.
Battlefield led 15-13 at halftime before recording 26 points in the third quarter.
