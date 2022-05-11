COLGAN 5, FOREST PARK 1: The Sharks captured their second straight Cardinal District regular-season title Tuesday at home. The victory also secured the top seed in the district tournament and the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
Brandon Cassedy recorded two RBI off a triple and was the winning pitcher. The senior struck out seven and gave up three hits, one run and three walks in seven innings.
Colgan (9-0, 18-1) led 2-1 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Evan Blanchard and Matthew Westley also each had an RBI.
BATTLEFIELD 17, OSBOURN 1: Grayson Snead went 3 for 5 with three runs scored, six RBI and a home run to lead the Bobcats’ offense.
Carson Cho, Kyle Zambrana and Joey Swekosky each added two RBI. Battlefield (12-1 in Cedar Run District, 17-2 overall) broke things open in the top of the fifth with eight runs.
Freshman left-hander Sammy Michel was the winning pitcher. He struck out three and allowed one run, two hits and two walks in three innings.
PATRIOT 11, JOHN CHAMPE 1: The visiting Pioneers (10-3 in Cedar Run District, 14-5 overall) posted a six-run sixth inning.
For the game, Caleb Ramey and Ryan Fyvie each had two RBI.
Matthew Boyd was the winning pitcher. He pitched the first four innings, striking out two and allowing three hits and two walks.
OSBOURN PARK 12, UNITY REED 3: JD Petro went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District win.
Cole Garrison added two RBI for Osbourn Park (6-7, 9-10). Keith Davis picked up the win. He struck out 10 and gave up one walk, one run and two hits in five innings as the starter.
WOODBRIDGE 8, GAR-FIELD 1: Aiden Ward struck out 10 and allowed no earned runs, three hits and two walks in the seven-inning, complete game victory.
Ward also went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, an RBI and a home run. Aiden Ellerts also homered for Woodbridge (4-5 in Cardinal District, 6-11 overall) and finished with two RBI.
The Vikings scored seven runs in the top of the third.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 12, GAINESVILLE 1: Visiting Freedom (12-1, 16-1) scored a run in each of the first six innings in the Cedar Run District win.
The Eagles’ pitchers limited Gainesville (5-8, 10-9) to one hit.
