BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 3, POTOMAC 2: Andy Flores scored the game-winning goal in the final 20 minutes as the host Indians won their Cardinal District opener Monday.
Jorge Duran tallied Gar-Field’s first goal off a header in the first half and David Gonzalez scored the Indians’ second goal after converting a penalty kick in the second half. Gar-Field is 1-0 in the district and 2-0-1 overall.
Potomac falls to 0-1 and 3-1.
HYLTON 3, FOREST PARK 2: Michael Eberle scored both of Forest Park’s goals on assists by Drew Messick. Hylton is 1-0 in the Cardinal District and 1-1-1 overall. Forest Park 0-1 and 2-1.
COLGAN 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Colgan (1-0 in Cardinal District, 3-0-1 overall) scored off a set piece in the second half for the game's lone goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 8, WOODBRIDGE 0: Colgan got three goals and two assists from Samantha Deguzman en route to the Cardinal District win.
Also on the scoresheet for the Sharks were Olivia Becker (2 goals), Alyssa Deguzman (1 goal, 2 assists), Mabinty Conteh (1 goal, 1 assist) and Kirsten Shulsky (1 goal).
Goalkeeper Grace Damato recorded the shutout as Colgan improved to 1-0 in district play and 3-0 overall.
POTOMAC 6, GAR-FIELD 3: Ashley Alvarado scored all of Potomac’s goals.
Jaden Carroll had four assists and Alyssa Villanueva two assists for Potomac (1-0 in Cardinal District, 2-2 overall). Taylor Hovington recorded 17 saves in goal.
Katelyn Rupert scored two goals for Gar-Field and Tia Ward one.
GIRLS LACROSSE
WOODBRIDGE 20, UNITY REED 7: For Woodbridge, senior captain Ella Creagh had 8 goals 5 assists, junior MacKenzie Burke 3 goals and 3 assists, junior Alicia Ober 3 goals and 2 assists, junior Catey Brennan 2 goals and 4 draw controls, junior captain Kara Trullender 2 goals and 1 assist, senior Anna Krajack 1 goal, freshman Saylor Goodchild 1 goal and senior goalie Nevaeh Diamond 4 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.