Gar-Field's David Gonzalez gets congratulated for putting his team up 3-1 late in the game against visiting Potomac on Monday, May 10, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BOYS SOCCER

GAR-FIELD 3, POTOMAC 2: Andy Flores scored the game-winning goal in the final 20 minutes as the host Indians won their Cardinal District opener Monday.

Jorge Duran tallied Gar-Field’s first goal off a header in the first half and David Gonzalez scored the Indians’ second goal after converting a penalty kick in the second half. Gar-Field is 1-0 in the district and 2-0-1 overall. 

Potomac falls to 0-1 and 3-1. 

HYLTON 3, FOREST PARK 2: Michael Eberle scored both of Forest Park’s goals on assists by Drew Messick. Hylton is 1-0 in the Cardinal District and 1-1-1 overall. Forest Park 0-1 and 2-1. 

COLGAN 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Colgan (1-0 in Cardinal District, 3-0-1 overall) scored off a set piece in the second half for the game's lone goal. 

GIRLS SOCCER

COLGAN 8, WOODBRIDGE 0: Colgan got three goals and two assists from Samantha Deguzman en route to the Cardinal District win.

Also on the scoresheet for the Sharks were Olivia Becker (2 goals), Alyssa Deguzman (1 goal, 2 assists), Mabinty Conteh (1 goal, 1 assist) and Kirsten Shulsky (1 goal).

Goalkeeper Grace Damato recorded the shutout as Colgan improved to 1-0 in district play and 3-0 overall.

OTHER SCORES

Potomac 6, Gar-Field 3

