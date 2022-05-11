BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 3, BATTLEFIELD 1: Noel Sotelo scored two goals and set up the third as the host Eagles took over first place in the Cedar Run District Tuesday.
Sotelo, Osbourn’s leading scorer with 17 goals now, recorded the Eagles’ first two goals Tuesday. The first tied the game in the first half and the second gave Osbourn the lead in the second half.
Sotelo then earned a penalty kick that Brandon Loarte converted for his sixth goal of the season.
Defensive standouts for Osbourn (9-0-4 in district, 11-0-4 overall) were Angel Rivas, Abdoul Kone, Romeo Ventura and Cristian Lopez.
Based on a point system where district wins are awarded three points and ties one point, Battlefield (9-2-2, 11-2-2) entered Tuesday’s match one point ahead of Osbourn, the defending district champion.
The Eagles are now two points ahead of Battlefield (31-29) with the regular season ending Thursday. Osbourn is at Osbourn Park and Battlefield is at Patriot.
OSBOURN PARK 5, UNITY REED 3: Patrick Dunbar, Luis Soria and Nathaniel Obeng each had a goal for Osbourn Park (6-4-3 in Cedar Run District, 8-4-3 overall) and Jason Carcamo had two goals.
Assists were made by Jorge Ortega, Adhbuth Sista and Gabe Golonaski.
Other scores
Freedom-South Riding 4, Gainesville 1
John Champe 2, Patriot 0
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 8, OSBOURN 0: Logan Davis and Isabel Kelly had two goals each.
Autumn Hottle, McKenna Kolasch, Ashley Loundermon and Hanna Van Roe also scored in the victory. Battlefield is now 9-2 in the Cedar Run District and 10-3 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 12, WARREN COUNTY 0: Maddy Howells scored three goals to lead the Tigers’ offense in Tuesday’s Class 3 Northwestern District win at home.
Madison Fitzpatrick and Peyton McGovern each added two goals and Riley French, Valentina Nardone, Chloe Layne, Haley Garber and Kelsey Kruger each had one.
Fitzpatrick, Nardone, Emma Thompson, Peyton McGovern, French, Layne (two), Madilyn Rolader, Hannah Case and Kruger had assists.
Brentsville is 6-0 in the district and 11-0 overall.
Other scores
John Champe 1, Patriot 0
Freedom-South Riding 5, Gainesville 2
