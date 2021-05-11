COLGAN 10, FOREST PARK 2: Morgan Thornton struck out 15 and gave up no earned runs, two walks and three hits in a complete-game win in seven innings.
Thornton also had a big day from the plate. She was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored, including a home run.
Isabella Piacesi was 3 for 3 with two RBIS and one run scored for Colgan (3-1 in Cardinal District, 5-1 overall).
For Forest Park (2-2, 2-2), Olivia Langley had one of three hits, an RBI single in the 7th. Jenna Langley threw 5 innings, allowed 8 runs, 7 earned, off of 10 hits. Grace Miller pitched two innings, allowed two runs (neither were earned), and only two hits.
WOODBRIDGE 11, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Hailey Johnson went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and four RBIs for Woodbridge (4-0).
Ari Prymak pitched a complete game. In six innings, she struck out nine and allowed four hits and one earned run.
HYLTON 21, GAR-FIELD 1 (five innings): Trinity Mizelle led Hylton’s offense, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Amiya Johnson was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBIs, while Kendall Gobin was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Corinne Knapp was the winning pitcher. She struck out five and allowed one walk, four hits and no earned runs in three innings. Hylton is now 2-2 overall and in the Cardinal District.
BRENTSVILLE 16, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 4 (five innings): Natalie Quinlan and Ellie Post each recorded four RBIs for Brentsville (2-2 overall and in Class 3 Northwestern District).
Quinlan finished the game 4 for 4 with three runs scored and Post was 2 or 2 with two runs scored, both off home runs.
Tea Cornett was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight and allowed four earned runs and four hits.
OSBOURN 12, POTOMAC 0 (five innings): Jenna Dimicelli was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Mackenzie Skerman was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Osbourn (2-0).
The two also combined to give up three hits and no earned runs.
