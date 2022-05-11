FOREST PARK 13, COLGAN 12: The visiting Bruins scored the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning of Tuesday’s Cardinal District game.
Forest Park (5-3, 5-8) scored six runs in the top of the seventh, highlighted by Jenna Langley’s three-run homer to give the Bruins a 12-10 lead.
Colgan (6-3, 8-7) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
Forest Park battled back from a 10-3 deficit.
For the Bruins, Olivia Langley went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored & 2 RBI. Janel Day with 3 for 5 (one 2 run HR) with 3 runs scored and two RBI. Jenna Langley went 2 for 5 with 1 run scored and 3 RBI and Shea Murphy went 2 for 5 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI. Jenna Langley and Lexi Murphy each struck out 3 batters (each pitched 4 innings).
For Colgan, Mari Roman went 3 for 6 with four RBI, Keonna Nichols 1 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI and freshman Kayli Lamboy hit her 10th homer of the season.
WOODBRIDGE 11, GAR-FIELD 2: Grace Clary went 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored and struck out 12 on the mound in the Vikings’ Cardinal District win Tuesday. The victory secured the district title for Woodbridge along with the top seed in the district tournament and the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
Jada Holt hit a home run for Woodbridge (9-0, 10-3). Reina Washington was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI and Sarah Medellin was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI.
PATRIOT 9, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Reagan Trottman allowed six hits and struck out three in the complete-game victory.
Ella Roberson and JJ Ramirez each had two RBI for Patriot (5-6 in Cedar Run District, 8-9 overall).
BATTLEFIELD 11, OSBOURN 0: Sage Viar and Trinity Gaither each had two RBI in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win. Gaither hit a homer and a triple and Viar had a triple.
Bailey Lavin pitched the first 4.1 innings to record the win. She allowed eight hits and two walks and struck out three.
Aiko Conaway pitched the final 2.2 innings, striking out four and giving up two walks and one hit. Battlefield is 10-1 in the district and 14-1 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 10, WARREN COUNTY 4: Natalie Quinlan totaled three RBI and finished the game 2 for 5 with three runs scored and a home run as the Tigers improved to 4-1 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 10-4 overall.
Tea Cornett hit two doubles and was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven and gave up one run, four hits and no walks in seven innings.
