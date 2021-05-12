BASEBALL
PATRIOT 18, OSBOURN PARK 8: The host Pioneers (2-0 in Cedar Run District and overall) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie.
For the game, Max Ehrhardt and Caleb Ramsey each had four RBIs. Max Ehrhardt hit a grand slam on his lone hit of the game in three at-bats and scored three runs. Ramsey was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Bryce Demory, Kyle VanDenburg, Mason Balsis and Sean Corocran each had two RBIs. Corcoran was 4 for 5.
Kevin Warunek earned the win in relief.
For Osbourn Park (1-2, 1-3), Daniel Fernandez had two RBIs.
BATTLEFIELD 10, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Joe Christopher got his first win, allowing no hits and one walk and striking out six in 3.1 innings. Carson Cho pitched the final 1.2 innings and struck out four without allowing a hit or a walk.
Jackson Baird was 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Blagen Pado was 1 for 2 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Cooper Harris also had two RBIs.
Battlefield is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cedar Run District.
JOHN CHAMPE 11, OSBOURN 1 (six innings): For Osbourn (0-1 overall and in Cedar Run District), Matthew Holladay went 1 for 1 with two walks, Tyler Husband 1 for 3 and Matthew Haugh 1 for 12.
RJ Donahue took the loss. He allowed two hits, no earned runs and three walks and struck out one.
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 14, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Lilly Compton, Kaleigh Hargis and Bailey Lavin combined on a no-hitter and 11 strikeouts as the Bobcats (1-1 in Cedar Run District, 1-2 overall) won for the first time this season.
Hargis was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Emma McCauley was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
OSBOURN PARK 12, PATRIOT 3: Alena Hillyard earned the win, pitching 7 innings, giving up 3 hits, 3 runs (2 ER) and recording six strikeouts.
Makenna Archer led the way for Osbourn Park (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 2-1 overall) with 3 hits and 4 RBI. Cassie Mills added 2 hits and 3 RBI, while Reagan Wolford and Shelby Presgrave each added 2 hits.
