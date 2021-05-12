GIRLS LACROSSE
WOODBRIDGE 18, POTOMAC 4: For Woodbridge, Ella Creagh scored her 100th career goal Tuesday.
The senior finished with five goals and five assists overall. Kara Trullender added three goals, three assists and five draw controls, MacKenzie Burke had three goals and four draw controls, Catey Bateman had three goals, Saylor Goodchild and Michelle Duong each had an assist and Micki Ross had a goal.
In goal, Neveah Diamond recorded four saves for Woodbridge and Makaela Matory three saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.