BASEBALL
BRENTSVILLE 3, WARREN COUNTY 2: Wyatt Dye’s single in the top of the ninth provided the game-winning run Wednesday for the visiting Tigers.
Dye finished the game 2 for 4.
Brayden Hutchinson was the winning pitcher in relief for Brentsville (4-2 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 11-4 overall). He tossed the final two innings, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out three.
FOREST PARK 15, GAR-FIELD 0: Connor Yarnell and Max Barnhart allowed a combined three hits over five innings and struck out six in the Bruins’ Cardinal District win at home.
Yarnell was 3 for 3 with two RBI as well and one run scored. Trevor Harvey added three RBI. Forest Park is 7-2 in the district and 13-6 overall.
OSBOURN 12, UNITY REED 4: Ryan Donahue took the win for Osbourn (5-8 in Cedar Run District, 7-12 overall). Donahue surrendered three runs on three hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out ten. Noah Metz threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Osbourn racked up 12 hits. Noah Wilsher, Tyler Husband, Matt Haugh, and Ryan Donahue each collected multiple hits for Osbourn. Husband and Wilsher all had three hits to lead Osbourn.
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 11, JOHN CHAMPE 1: The host Bobcats led 6-0 after the first inning.
Lilly Compton had a team-high two RBI for the Battlefield (10-1 in Cedar Run District, 15-1 overall) and Casey Sneath was 3 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Aiko Conaway struck out five in six innings, while allowing four hits and one run in the win.
FOREST PARK 10, GAR-FIELD 6: For Forest Park (6-3 in Cardinal District 6-8 overall), Jenna Langley went 3 for 4 with 1 run earned & 1 RBI.
Janel Day with 2 for 4 with 1 run scored & 2 RBI (2-run home run). Madisyn Olsen went 2 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI. Shea Murphy went 1 for 3 with 1 run scored and 2 RBI.
OSBOURN PARK 11, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 3: Shelby Presgrave led the Yellow Jackets (10-1, 13-2) with three RBI in the Cedar Run District win.
Emily Atorick added three hits, while Darrah Nickens, Alena Hillyard, Reagan Wolford, Amari Frederick and Sade Brooks-Robinson had two hits each.
Nickens struck out five and allowed nine hits, three runs and two walks in seven innings to pick up the win.
PATRIOT 13, GAINESVILLE 3: Maura Murphy and Emily Casey both homered in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Casey finished the game 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI. Murphy was 2 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored.
Sarah Lysohir struck out five in five innings for the win. She allowed one earned run, four hits and nine walks. Patriot is 5-6 in the district and 9-9 overall.
Other scores
Woodgrove 10, Woodbridge 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 18, PATRIOT 8: Lucy Shafer recorded five goals and one assist as top-seeded Battlefield (12-2) won in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.
Grace Patane added four goals, Erin Sweeney three goals, one assist, Kendra Harris two goals one assist, Callie Curtis two goals, 10 draw controls, Natalie Moul two goals and two draw controls and Gracie Lint six saves.
