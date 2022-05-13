BATTLEFIELD 6, PATRIOT 5: Kyle Zambrana scored on a passed ball for the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 11th inning as the visiting Bobcats won Thursday’s Cedar Run District game.
With the victory, Battlefield (13-1, 18-2) tied Freedom-South Riding (13-1, 18-1) for first in the district. The two teams will meet again Monday at 6 p.m. at Osbourn High School to determine the district's top seed in next week's district tournament as well as the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
Reliever Jack Robinson closed out Thursday’s game by recording a strikeout for the third out. The Roanoke College commitment pitched the final 5.2 innings, striking out 10, while giving up three hits, one run and one walk.
Battlefield’s three pitchers struck out a combined 19 batters.
Offensively, Carson Cho was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI. Cooper Harris had two RBI.
Grayden Lenahan led Patriot (10-4, 14-6) with two RBI. He and Caleb Ramey each had two hits.
COLGAN 11, WOODBRIDGE 0: Ryan Kennedy went 2 for 3 with three RBI and a homer and was the winning pitcher Thursday as the visiting Sharks (10-0, 19-1) closed out their regular season with a Cardinal District win.
Kennedy pitched the first four innings of the five-inning game, striking out eight and allowing one hit and two walks.
Brett Renfrow was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBI and Brandon Cassedy and Carter Newman each two hits. Newman also had two RBI.
GAINESVILLE 10, UNITY REED 0: Caden Merritt held the Lions to one hit over five innings and struck out four in the Cardinals’ Cedar Run District win.
Gavin Elliott was 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored and Wyatt Bach added two hits and two runs scored. Merritt was also 2 for 4 with one run scored.
Gainesville is 6-8 in the district and 11-9 overall.
OSBOURN 3, OSBOURN PARK 1: Osbourn pitchers allowed just two hits to Osbourn Park.
Osbourn (6-8 in the Cedar Run District, 8-12 overall) opened up the scoring in the first inning. Tyler Husband lined out, scoring one run.
Noah Metz was the winning pitcher for Osbourn. Metz allowed two hits and zero runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
Brayden Weeks started the game for Osbourn. The lefty surrendered one run on zero hits over three and a third innings, striking out three.
Husband went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Osbourn in hits.
