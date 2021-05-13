SOFTBALL
HYLTON 23, POTOMAC 12: Kendall Gobin hit three homers and went 5 for 5 overall with five runs scored and six RBIs for Hylton (3-2 in Cardinal District and overall).
Juli Ritchie was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Amiya Johnson and Trinity Mizelle each had three hits and two RBIs.
Ritchie was the winning pitcher. In six innings, she allowed 11 hits, four walks and three earned runs and struck out six.
Hylton led 13-4 after the first two innings.
WOODBRIDGE 20, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Grace Clary struck out nine and gave up one hit and two walks in five innings for the victory.
Ellie Lowry led Woodbridge (4-0 in Cardinal District, 5-0 overall) at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs.
Ari Prymak was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Jada Holt, Lexi Beach and Clary also each had two RBIs. Woodbridge led 10-0 after the first inning.
OSBOURN PARK 12, FOREST PARK 2 (five innings): Reagan Wolford and Madison Brewer each had three RBIs for Osbourn Park (3-1) in the non-district win.
Alena Hillyard recorded the win. She struck out three and allowed three hits and two earned runs in five innings.
BASEBALL
POTOMAC 9, HYLTON 3: Cody Bosak earned his second win of the season, going 5.1 innings in relief. He gave up one hit and struck out 10.
Shawn Baxter was 2 for 4 with a 2-RBI double and a two-run homer. Kalei Grebin and Dylan Heil each had RBI singles for Potomac (4-1 in Cardinal District and overall).
Diego Barrett had a two-run double for Hylton (3-2, 3-2).
WOODBRIDGE 13, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Ethan Goodbody and Carter Newman combined on a one-hitter in the Vikings’ Cardinal District win.
Goodbody pitched the first three innings and struck out four and allowed one hit. Newman struck out three over the final two innings.
Newman, Philip Hunter, Eric Hiett, Luke Pietrandrea and Anthony Simmons each had two hits. Pietrandrea, Ethan York and Goodbody each had two RBIs. Woodbridge improves to 2-3 in the district and overall.
FOREST PARK 14, OSBOURN PARK 0 (five innings): John Pokorak struck out 10 and allowed one walk and one hit in the shutout victory.
Pokorak and Owen Frye each hit homers. Frye finished with four RBIs and Pokorak two. Andrew Cheripka also had two RBIs. Forest Park is now 2-3.
SKYLINE 7, BRENTSVILLE 6: Jason Boak, Zach Westenhofer and Kevin Holroyd each had two RBIs for Brentsville (3-1 in Class 3 Northwestern District and overall).
The Tigers outhit Skyline 12-2, but walked 10 batters.
