GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 6, GEORGE MASON 0: Colgan got three goals and two assists from Mia Arevalo-Delcid.
Samantha Deguzman (2 goals, 1 assist), Alyssa Deguzman (1 goal), and Kamryn Winger (1 assist) also found the scoresheet for the Sharks. Goalkeepers Ella Buettner and Grace Damato recorded a 4th straight shutout as Colgan improved to 4-0 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
HYLTON 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: The Bulldogs scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period.
BOYS LACROSSE
FOREST PARK 14, OSBOURN PARK 3: Gabe Quantrille put an extreme amount of pressure on both sides of the ball, causing 6 Osbourn Park turnovers while scoring 5 goals and dishing 3 assists.
Charlie Lopez anchored Forest Park defense causing 7 turnovers, while Lachlan Sterling and Liam Rhodenhizer combined for an additional 11 caused turnovers. Jett Daum and Malik Diallo each scored three goals.
