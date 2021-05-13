GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 6, GEORGE MASON 0: Colgan got three goals and two assists from Mia Arevalo-Delcid.
Samantha Deguzman (2 goals, 1 assist), Alyssa Deguzman (1 goal), and Kamryn Winger (1 assist) also found the scoresheet for the Sharks. Goalkeepers Ella Buettner and Grace Damato recorded a 4th straight shutout as Colgan improved to 4-0 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
HYLTON 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: The Bulldogs scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period.
