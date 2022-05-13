OSBOURN PARK 20, OSBOURN 0: Alena Hillyard and Kristen Baker combined on a five-inning no-hitter and seven strikeouts in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District win Thursday that tied them with Battlefield.
Osbourn Park (11-1, 14-2) and Battlefield (11-1, 16-1) face each other Monday at 6 p.m. at Osbourn High School to determine the district's top seed in next week's district tournament as well as the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
Hillyard was also 4 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Shelby Presgrave and Emily Atorick also each had three RBI.
BATTLEFIELD 8, PATRIOT 4: Madison Johnson was 4 for 5 with two RBI, two runs scored and a home run as the Bobcats (11-1, 16-1) finished the regular season tied with Osbourn Park for first place in the Cedar Run District.
The two schools face each other again Monday at 6 p.m. at Osbourn High School to determine the district's top seed in next week's district tournament as well as the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
On Thursday, Aiko Conaway added three hits and three RBI for Battlefield. She also pitched the final three innings, striking out three and allowing one earned run, no walks and four hits.
Bailey Lavin was the winning pitcher. She tossed the first four innings, allowing one run, one walk and six hits and striking out one.
COLGAN 4, WOODBRIDGE 2: The visiting Sharks (7-3, 9-7) led 2-0 after the first inning on freshman Kayli Lamboy’s 11th home run and then added a run in the top of the six and seventh to hand the Vikings (9-1, 9-7) their first Cardinal District loss of the season.
Lamboy finished the game 3 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored.
Keonna Nichols allowed no earned runs, one walk and seven hits and struck out four in seven innings for the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.