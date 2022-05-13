BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 3, OSBOURN PARK 1: Daniel Ramirez, Noel Sotelo and Juan Reyes scored goals as the visiting Eagles (10-0-4, 12-0-4) wrapped up their second straight Cedar Run District regular-season title Thursday.
Sotelo, Luis Garcia and Elias SanJuan each had assists. Osbourn is the top seed in next week's district tournament and is the district's top seed in the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
Osbourn Park’s goal was scored by Jason Carcamo.
BATTLEFIELD 4, PATRIOT 0: Erick Haddadin had 2 goals, Mathew Carlin had 1 goal for Battlefield (10-2-2 in Cedar Run District, 12-2- overall). The Bobcats' other score came off an own goal.
Assists went to Mateo Ammatuna, Yazan Yaghmmour and Alex Shawky.
GAINESVILLE 2, UNITY REED 1: Freshmen Elijah Boyd and Hamid Tokhi scored both goals for Gainesville to keep with the team's pattern this season for scoring. Only freshmen have recorded goals for the Cardinals (2-12 in Cedar Run District, 2-14 overall).
FOREST PARK 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Connor Messick scored the lone goal for the Bruins (5-3-4 in the Cardinal District, 6-5-4 overall) with Matthew Woldemichael assisting him.
COLGAN 2, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 1: Luke Perry and Aiden Beckerman scored the goals for Colgan (7-3-2 in Cardinal District, 8-5-2 overall).
Other scores
Woodbridge 1, Potomac 0
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 2, PATRIOT 0: Isabel Kelly scored both goals for Battlefield in the first half on assists from Ashley Loundermon.
A great collective team effort was put in to earn the shutout. Battlefield is now 10-2 in the Cedar Run District and 11-3 overall and will be the second seed in the district tournament when it hosts the winner of the 3-6 game on Wednesday.
COLGAN 7, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Colgan goals were scored by Samantha Deguzman (2), Alyssa Deguzman, Mia Arevalo-Delcid, Anna Simmons, Kamryn Winger and Alana Beasley.
The Sharks finish the regular season 12-0 in the Cardinal District and 14-1-1 overall.
Other scores
Osbourn Park 4, Osbourn 0
Woodbridge 9, Potomac 1
