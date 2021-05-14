BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 2, GAR-FIELD 1: Michael Eberle and Matthew Woldemichael scored both Bruins’ goals. Eberle and Drew Messick each had an assist.
Eberele now has five goals and five assists on the season and Messick six goals and four assists. Forest Park improves to 1-1 in the Cardinal District and 3-1 overall. Gar-Field is 1-1 and 3-1-1.
POTOMAC 2, WOODBRIDGE 1: Woodbridge (0-2 in Cardinal District, 1-4 overall) opened the score in the first half with a goal by Sebastian Maldonado off an assist from Ever Lainez.
Potomac (1-1, 4-1) tied the match with a direct kick in the second half and added a second goal close to the end of the match.
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODBRIDGE 3, POTOMAC 2: Taylor Murphy scored two goals and Saige Berta one for Woodbridge (1-1 in Cardinal District, 2-2 overall).
Thalicia Elias, Alijah Irizarry and Isabella Millner each recorded an assist.
BOYS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 9, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Nate George recorded 10 saves in goal for the Bobcats, while John Radun and Henry Shafer led the defense as well in the Cedar Run District win.
Cole Bonnell had two goals and one assist, Ronan Cleary two goals and two assists and Jake Davis two goals and one assist for Battlefield (1-0 in district, 4-1 overall). Owen George, Evan Glaze, Stefan Granados all had a goal.
BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD 3, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Carson Estridge picked up the win. He struck out five and allowed no walks in six innings for the Bobcats (3-0 in the Cedar Run District, 4-0 overall).
Kyle Zambrana pitched the final inning and struck out the side to earn the save.
Jackson Baird went 1 for 2 with an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Blagen Pado and Joe Christopher each had a triple and Adam Kuzmicki and Blake Harris an RBI each.
SOFTBALL
JOHN CHAMPE 9, BATTLEFIELD 7: Visiting John Champe scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for the Cedar Run District win.
Battlefield (1-2 in Cedar Run District, 1-3 overall) committed seven errors.
Madison Johnson had two RBIs for Battlefield and Trinity Gaither two hits, two runs scored and one RBI.
