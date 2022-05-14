GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 6, MERIDIAN 3 (OT): Madison Fitzpatrick scored twice and Hannah Case once as the Tigers broke a 3-3 tie in regulation to win in overtime and stay undefeated.
Lola Glessner assisted on the first two goals in overtime and Maddie Howells on the third one. The Tigers are 7-0 in the Class 3 Northwestern Districtd and 12-0 overall.
Fitzpatrick finished the game with five goals. Peyton McGovern, Valentina Nardone and Emma Thompson had assists.
BASEBALL
HYLTON 3, GAR-FIELD 2: Moises Perez struck out seven in a complete-game, seven-inning victory Friday for the Bulldogs.
Perez allowed two hits, two runs and two walks as Hylton closed out the season with a 2-8 Cardinal District mark and 3-16 overall.
Hylton scored two runs in the bottom of the first and then added a run in the bottom of the second. Perez also had an RBI.
FOREST PARK 14, POTOMAC 4: John Pokorak, Chase Hubred, Owen Frye and Andrew Cheripka each recorded two RBI in the Bruins’ Cardinal District win.
Cheripka hit a home run.
John Pokorak was the winning pitcher. He struck out eight in four innings, allowing two hits, two walks and no earned runs. Forest Park is 8-2 and 14-6.
MERIDIAN 1, BRENTSVILLE 0: Host Meridian scored the game’s only run in the third inning.
Brayden Hutchison took the loss for Brentsville (4-3, 11-5). He pitched four innings, allowing two hits, one run and one walk and striking out two.
SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 7, MERIDIAN 0: Tea Cornett threw a perfect game Friday in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win on the road.
She struck out 10 in seven innings as the Tigers are 5-1 and 11-4.
Offensively for Brentsville, Natalie Quinlan went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI.
GAR-FIELD 4, HYLTON 1: Amaya McPherson struck out seven and allowed four hits in seven innings in the Red Wolves’ Cardinal District win.
POTOMAC 4, FOREST PARK 3: Wynema Thomas got the win for Potomac pitching 7 innings and allowing 2 runs on 9 hits. Vanessa Thomas led the way for the Panthers offensively going 2-4 while Toni Johnson went 1-4 with a double and an RBI. The Panthers finished the season 4-6 in the Cardinal District and 6-10 overall.
Other scores
Freedom-South Riding 19, Gainesville 1
