BATTLEFIELD 5, PATRIOT 2: Jackson Baird struck out 11 in five innings for his second win of the season Friday. The George Mason University signee started the game and allowed one run, five walks and one hit.
Jack Robinson pitched the final two innings and gave up one run and two walks and struck out two for the save.
After Patriot got on the scoreboard first with a run in the top of the third, Battlefield (4-0 in Cedar Run District, 5-0 overall) recorded three runs in the bottom of the third and then added two more in the bottom of the sixth.
Baird, Adam Kuzmicki (a triple), Blake Harris and Joey Swekowsky each had an RBI.
Kyle VanDenburg recorded an RBI for Patriot (2-1, 2-1). Brennan Card took the loss. He started the game and pitched 4.1 innings, giving up three earned runs.
COLGAN 5, WOODBRIDGE 0: Connor Knox turned in another strong pitching performance. He struck out seven and gave up four hits and no walks in seven innings.
Brett Renfrow went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Brandon Cassidy and Knox each had one hit and an RBI.
Colgan (5-0 in Cardinal District, 6-0 overall) scored runs in the bottom of the second, third and fourth innings and added two more in the fifth.
Woodbridge is now 2-4 overall and in the district.
POTOMAC 14, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Tyler Blake and Matt Drumgold combined on a one-hitter and seven strikeouts in the Panthers’ Cardinal District win.
Blake struck out four and allowed the one hit after starting the game pitching the first four innings.
Shawn Baxter (2 for 3, three runs scored) and Carlos Carvallo (1 for 3, one run scored) both hit home runs and combined for six RBIs.
Kalei Grebin was 2 for 3 with a triple and a double and four RBIs.
Potomac (5-1 in Cardinal District and overall) led 13-0 after three innings.
FOREST PARK 8, HYLTON 3: John Pokorak led Forest Park (2-3 in Cardinal District, 3-3 overall) from the plate, going 2 for 2 with one run scored and five RBIs. Owen Frye added two RBIs.
Nathan Williams started the game and was the winning pitcher. He struck out eight and allowed seven hits, no walks and two earned runs in 5.2 innings.
Anthony Hernandez had two RBIs for Hylton (3-3, 3-3).
Forest Park broke things open in the bottom of the third with three runs that snapped a 1-1 tie. The Bruins added more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
OSBOURN PARK 4, OSBOURN 1: Keith Davis and Trea Shubert combined on a seven-inning, three-hitter in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District win.
Davis started the game and pitched the first 3.2 innings. He allowed two hits, one run and seven walks and struck out one.
Luke Poteat and Steven Castillo each had an RBI for Osbourn Park (2-2, 2-4).
Matt Holladay, Brayden Weeks and RJ Donahue each had a hit for Osbourn (0-2, 0-2). DJ Muirhead struck out nine in 5.1 innings in the loss.
JOHN CHAMPE 5, UNITY REED 1: Caidon Ertter struck out 13 and gave up one run and three hits in a complete-game, seven-inning performance for John Champe.
Unity Reed (0-3 in Cedar Run District, 1-4 overall) scored first in the bottom of the first before John Champe scored two runs each in the second and third innings.
