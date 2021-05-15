GIRLS SOCCER
PATRIOT 2, BATTLEFIELD 1: Madison Birge and Dakota Russell scored goals for Patriot (5-0, 5-0) in Friday’s Cedar Run District game.
Battlefield is now 3-2 in the district and overall.
OTHER SCORES
Osbourn Park 2, Osbourn 0
John Champe 13, Unity Reed 0
BOYS SOCCER
Patriot 3, Battlefield 1
Osbourn 5, Osbourn Park 1
John Champe 3, Unity Reed 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Osbourn Park 8, Brentsville 7 (OT)
BOYS LACROSSE
Freedom 11, Gar-Field 2
