COLGAN 12, WOODBRIDGE 2: Catherine Hopkins hit a grand slam and finished the game going 2 for 2 with six RBIs as the Sharks handed the Vikings their first loss of the season.
Colgan (4-1 in Cardinal District, 6-1 overall), which lost to Woodbridge in both team’s season–opener, jumped out quickly Friday, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second.
Mari Roman was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Halee Hawkins was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Morgan Thornton also had two RBIs and was the winning pitcher.
Thornton struck out eight and allowed one earned run, one walk and six hits in six innings.
Woodbridge falls to 4-1 in the district and 5-1 overall.
FOREST PARK 5, HYLTON 4: Kassidy Garvey went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Forest Park (3-2 in Cardinal District, 3-3 overall).
Jenna Langley started the game for the Bruins and allowed three runs, five hits and four walks and struck out three in 3.2 innings. Grace Miller pitched the final three innings, striking out six and giving up one run and three hits and no walks.
Forest Park led 6-3 after the first two innings.
Kendall Gobin led Hylton (3-3, 3-3) with two RBIs.
OSBOURN PARK 14, OSBOURN 9: Cassie Mills was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Osbourn Park (3-0 in Cedar Run District, 4-1 overall).
Reagan Wolford was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Jessika Seader was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Alena Hillyard pitched a complete game for Osbourn Park. She allowed 10 hits, four earned runs and four walks and struck out five in seven innings.
Victoria Taylor, Alex Phillips, Jenna Dimicelli and Mackenzie Sherman each had an RBI for Osbourn (0-1, 2-1).
PATRIOT 14, BATTLEFIELD 7: Makiya Williams and Elia Roberson both homered and recorded three RBIs each in the Pioneers’ victory.
Layla Woods added two RBIs and was 3 for 4 from the plate. Roberson also had three hits.
Williams was the winning pitcher. She allowed seven hits, five runs and two walks and struck out one in 3.1 innings. She started the game.
Trinity Gaither and Sage Viar homered for Battlefield.
BRENTSVILLE 18, MANASSAS PARK 4: Sierra Tannheiser went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and three RBIs for Brentsville (3-2 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 3-2 overall).
Tea Cornett hit a home run and finished the game going 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Lexie Reid was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and one runs scored.
Kirstyn Baker was the winning pitcher. She allowed four runs, three walks and five hits and struck out four in six innings.
Brentsville led 11-4 after the first two innings.
OTHER SCORES
John Champe 21, Unity Reed 11
