BOYS SOCCER

PATRIOT 5, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 4 (OT): AJ Schuetz scored the game-winner off an assist from Rodney Williams as the third-seeded Pioneers won their Cedar Run District Tournament first-round match Monday.

Patriot (10-6-1) meets second-seeded Battlefield Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the district tournament semifinals. The win earns the Pioneers one of the district's four Class 6 Region B Tournament berths.

Maxwell Hall scored Patriot’s first two goals off assists from Ismael Martinez and Schuetz. Martinez assisted Patriot’s third goal scored by Schuetz. And Schuetz assisted Rodney Williams for Patriot’s fourth goal.

OSBOURN PARK 2, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Jason Carcamo scored the game-winner with two minutes left in the fourth overtime period as the fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (9-5-3) won their Cedar Run District Tournament first-round game on the road and earned a regional berth.

Jason Soto tallied Osbourn Park’s first goal. The Yellow Jackets play at No. 1 Osbourn Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the district semifinals

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 5, COLGAN 4: The third-seeded Eagles battled back from a 3-0 deficit to win Monday’s Cardinal District Tournament semifinal at second-seeded Colgan.

Diego Diaz tallied the game-winner with less than 10 minutes remaining for Freedom (9-4).

Angel Chavez made the score 3-1 at halftime after tallying Freedom’s first goal. In the second half, Brian Chavez converted a 20-yard free kick and then a penalty kick to tie the game at 3.

After Colgan went back up, Muhammad Dainkeh tied the game at 4. The win earned Freedom one of the Cardinal District’s three Class 6 Region B berths.

Gar-Field has already wrapped up a regional berth as the district's regular-season champion. Forest Park and Colgan are vying for the district's final regional spot.

Gar-Field hosts Forest Park Tuesday in the district tournament semifinals. If Forest Park wins, it will secure the regional berth. If the Bruins lose, then Colgan advances.

GIRLS SOCCER

COLGAN 6, HYLTON 0: Samantha Deguzman scored four goals and Mia Arevalo-Delcid as the top-seeded Sharks won their Cardinal District Tournament semifinal.

Colgan (15-1-1) hosts second-seeded Forest Park Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the tournament title. The Bruins beat third-seeded Woodbridge 1-0 in Monday's other semifinal.

Both Colgan and Forest Park have already qualified for regionals as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds along with Woodbridge (No. 3) as the district’s three representatives in the eight-team Class 6 Region B Tournament.

Other scores

Patriot 8, Gainesville 0